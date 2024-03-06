Media Care bags digital marketing mandate for ScoopMan Ice-Creams & Cafe

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency is responsible for comprehensive 360-digital marketing for the brand.
Media Care Brand Solutions, an integrated marketing agency has won the digital marketing mandate for Delhi based ScoopMan Ice Creams & Cafe. As part of the partnership, Media Care will be responsible to drive the strategy for creative campaigns, content and video creation, social media platforms, influencer marketing and digital ad spends for the ice cream, desserts and cafe brand and the digital mandate will be handled by agency’s Delhi and Mumbai teams.
ScoopMan’s value proposition lies in being the ultimate destination for all dessert enthusiasts. The brand offers 30 exquisite flavors of premium gourmet fresh cream milk ice creams infused with natural fillings and toppings, appealing to every age group.
Yasin Hamidani, co-founder and director, Media Care Brand Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to be on-boarded by a vibrant, energetic and popular ice cream, dessert & café brand like ScoopMan. We are looking forward to working with ScoopMan Ice Creams & Cafe and further scaling up their digital visibility, awareness and activations. Looking at the current consumer journey, we will need to activate all cogs of content, activation and experience for giving them an integrated digital solution, which will deliver business value to them."
Priya Arora, founder, ScoopMan Ice Creams & Cafe, said, "With the shift in audience behaviour and increased digital activities, we aim to occupy higher mind space of the consumers by tapping into the non-linear consumer journey and better targeting that digital has to offer. We are delighted to have Media Care on board as our digital partner. We are confident that Media Care will beef up the digital presence further with its impactful and innovative solutions. We are looking forward to this partnership as we are expanding exponentially across North India and other South regions through our franchise and company owned outlets."
Currently the brand is serving across the region of Delhi in Sector 3 Rohini, Sector 24 Rohini and Pacific Mall, Dwarka. The brand will soon launch its fourth outlet at Pitampura in March 2024 and fifth outlet at Unity One Mall in NSP, Delhi. The brand is aiming to add fiffty outlets across Delhi NCR region by 2026.
“At Media Care, our core services are built on the grounds of creating meaningful solutions for our partners. We are delighted to lend our expertise to ScoopMan Ice Creams & Cafe, a brand that has been born out of a passion and love and has been serving up these delights since 2021 in Delhi. The key focus will be to engage with our customers across all sections and age groups. We will leverage our expertise in Integrated Digital Marketing to bring awareness of the brand across the country,” said Heemanshu Hemrajani, CEO and co-founder, Media Care Brand Solutions.
Gonal Arora, co-founder and director, ScoopMan Ice Creams & Cafe, added, “With changing consumer lifestyles and growing appreciation for high-quality products and desire for ice cream flavours, our brand ScoopMan Ice Creams aims to fill a gap in the market for consumers who seek all types of desserts and extraordinary ice cream experience under one roof.”