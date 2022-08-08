Media Mantra wins PR Mandate for Archies

Varun Moolchandani, executive director of Archies, said, "From a firm that just sold cards, Archies has come a long way to establish itself as a full-fledged social expressions enterprise. We've been the trailblazers of India's gifting ecosystem for 44 years on the back of our ability to keep innovating and improving our offerings. Building on the same vision, we've roped in the services of Media Mantra to help us reposition our brand and amplify our presence in the country. We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with them."