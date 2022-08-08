Media Mantra wins PR Mandate for Archies

The agency will be seen working on Archies' corporate reputation and awareness, amplifying its visibility, strategic communication counsel, and overall public relations and media relations.
Archies has roped in the services of Media Mantra for its PR mandate aimed at driving the corporate communications strategy in the country.
Udit Pathak, founder director of Media Mantra, said, "It's a matter of great pride for Media Mantra to partner with a legacy brand like Archies. Acting on our role as strategic advisers, we intend to apply our vast knowledge and expertise to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that will create a positive impact on Archies' business in India."
"With our 10th anniversary around the corner, Media Mantra has carved its own niche as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency across sectors. D2C is one of our strong practice areas, and the current mandate will help consolidate this practice even further. We are excited to support Archies in its bid to enhance their visibility, credibility and prominence in the media ecosystem at large, and amongst their target audience in particular," he added.
Media Mantra will also be integral in developing effective stakeholder engagement strategies, the brand's positioning and managing its external communication. Archies' latest appointment is in line with its vision to inject new inspiration and creativity into the renowned brand, foraying into emerging markets and extending its long history of success in the country.
Varun Moolchandani, executive director of Archies, said, "From a firm that just sold cards, Archies has come a long way to establish itself as a full-fledged social expressions enterprise. We've been the trailblazers of India's gifting ecosystem for 44 years on the back of our ability to keep innovating and improving our offerings. Building on the same vision, we've roped in the services of Media Mantra to help us reposition our brand and amplify our presence in the country. We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with them."
With sentimental value driving its brand appeal to all age groups and demographics, Archies has now reduced its dependence on greeting cards, diversifying into new categories. The firm, currently, boasts of a diverse portfolio comprising different and unique products like artificial jewelry, crystalware, chocolates, soft toys, perfumes, grooming products and their recent foray into the skincare and beauty segment.