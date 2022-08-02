Media Mantra wins the PR mandate for F&B major Barista

Media Mantra has been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing Barista's corporate reputation.
Barista, one of the leading chains of espresso bars and cafes in the Indian subcontinent, has appointed Media Mantra as its PR Agency. As the strategic communications partner for Barista, Media Mantra has been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing Barista's corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting the brand's strong expansion drive in India. Media Mantra will also play an integral role in developing effective stakeholder engagement strategies. Barista's appointment of Media Mantra is in line with its vision to inject new inspiration and creativity into the brand, foraying into emerging markets and extending its long history of success in the country.
Rajat Agrawal, CEO of Barista, said, "Over the years, Barista has not only grown in reputation but also in growth numbers. With the increasing number of players in the ever-competitive Indian landscape, Barista is at an exciting juncture of reinventing its approach and entering a strong growth and expansion phase. This is where Media Mantra's well-demonstrated creativity, unmatched expertise and vast experience will play an integral role in our efforts to position our brand in the market. The agency has high level of passion and clear understanding of our business and communication needs. We look forward to our next phase of growth in India with Media Mantra as our communications partner".
Pooja Pathak, co-founder and director of Media Mantra, said, "We, at Media Mantra take immense pride in becoming the PR partner of a legacy brand like Barista that has transformed coffee houses into cultural hubs and much more in India. With a clear understanding of the brand's ambitions and priorities, we are conscious of our role as strategic advisers, and look forward to supporting Barista's vision and mission in what promises to be an important success story."
Rahul Mehta, CEO of Media Mantra, said, "Barista is one of the biggest names in the Indian F&B ecosystem with a unique brand story, rich heritage and legacy. We are thrilled to partner with them and very excited about all the possibilities we can create together to elevate the brand reputation and reinforce the brand love through dynamic storytelling. We are hopeful that our relationship will yield greater connection and engagement for the brand with its customers. "
Ever since its advent in 2000, Barista has evolved into one of the largest premium coffee-house chains in India. A household name with a rich history of success, the brand caters to its customers with over 300 outlets across the country. Adding to its general offerings, Barista also sells a number of FMCG products through grocery stores and other outlets.
As part of its revamp strategy, the Indian coffee chain has rapidly expanded in tier II and tier III towns. It has also revised its menu to suit the Indian palate, in addition to unleashing new formats like Barista Diners - an all-day diner with a live kitchen. Recently, it also expanded its FMCG offerings with the launch of chocolates, cookies and coffee powder.