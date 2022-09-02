Media Mantra wins the PR mandate for Super4

The agency will work on Super4’s corporate reputation, brand awareness, amplifying its visibility, media campaigns, strategic communication counsel, and overall public relations and media relations.
Super4 “India Ka Apna Gaming App” and first of its kind in the gaming sector has today announced Media Mantra as their official PR Partners for their communications strategy across India.
As strategic PR partner, Media Mantra is set to take the responsibility of aligning regional as well as national communications and positioning Super4 as market leader in the fantasy gaming sector in India. The agency will work on Super4’s corporate reputation, brand awareness, amplifying its visibility, media campaigns, strategic communication counsel, and overall public relations and media relations. Media Mantra will also be integral in developing effective stakeholder engagement strategies, the brand's positioning and managing its external communication.
Udit Pathak, founder director of Media Mantra, said, "It's a matter of great pride for Media Mantra to partner with Super4 and adding yet another interesting sports account. Acting on our role as strategic advisers and brand communicators, we intend to apply our vast knowledge and expertise to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that will create a positive impact for Super4 & their business in India alongside creating awareness about the startup app and its features"
"With our 10th year in the industry, Media Mantra has carved its own niche as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency across sectors. Gaming is one of our strong practice areas, and the current mandate will help consolidate this practice even further. We are excited to assist Super4 in its bid to enhance their visibility, credibility and prominence in the media ecosystem at large, and amongst their target audience in particular," he added.
Rohit Bansal, founder & director, Super4, on the association said, “We are excited to have Media Mantra on board as our official PR Partners across India. As a brand aiming to disrupt the fantasy gaming market, our visions align’s with Media Mantra and we believe that their services will help us in positioning our brand and amplify our presence in the country. We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with them."
The Super4 application allows cricket fans and enthusiasts across India to create teams prior to the start of a match but unlike other promising apps, Super4 provides fans with India’s first-ever cricket scorecard empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards of the first innings after a progressive self-study of the pitch and the match conditions. The users can gather maximum points out of both innings to increase their tally on the leaderboard in creating a team and win prizes. The Super4 application allows fans and enthusiasts to also play different games like Cricket, Quizee, etc. while the match is on to make the entire fantasy experience more interesting and engaging. Super4 application also cuts down the challenges of creating & editing teams in the shortest span of time for the ease and convenience of the fans and enthusiasts.