Media Mantra`s InfluSurf Communications wins digital mandate for Recliners India

InfluSurf Communications, the creative unit of the Media Mantra Group, and digital media powerhouse wins the digital media mandate for Recliners India. Recliners India is India's leading manufacturer of recliners with a long-standing pedigree.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Gurgaon office. As part of the mandate, InfluSurf will handle the brand’s digital strategy nationally, along with managing its Social Media, Website and SEO presence in the country.
Neeraj Bansal, CEO, Recliners India, adds, “We are pleased to partner with InfluSurf, one of India’s fastest-growing creative agencies, and thereby leverage InfluSurf’s domain expertise to drive our digital campaigns and built robust digital assets.”
Speaking on the new win Nikhil Sharda, VP, InfluSurf, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be working with such a well-known company as Recliners India with a long-standing pedigree, as they begin the next stage of their digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”
Udit Pathak, founder & director, Media Mantra Group, adds, “Recliners India is a very well-known brand having more than 80% of the market share in an overcrowded industry of recliners. We are delighted and humbled by the trust the brand has in us to take it to newer heights. This win is also a testimony to Influsurf's rapidly-growing reputation as one of the most sought-after creative digital agencies that is bolstered by a diverse and talented team working towards transforming modern-day businesses in the ever-competitive world.”