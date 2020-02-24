Media Moments wins Creative and Website mandate for Globe Capital

Media Moments, a leading marketing communication consultancy that delivers integrated communications services to some of the best Indian and global companies, has bagged the mandate for Globe Capital, India’s largest clearing house and leading financial service group.
Media Moments, will help Globe Capital build affinity via brand advocacy on digital and offline space with a distinct brand persona. The agency will be responsible for creative requirements along with digital transformation and website revamp.
On association with Media Moments, Himanshu Joshi who leads the product innovation team at Globe Capital said “We are extremely happy to partner with Media Moments. We were looking for a right partner that help us craft our brand’s identity in today’s digital age and Media Moments came across as the perfect fit. We look forward to working with them to leverage Globe Capital strengths and enhance the company’s mindshare among investors and potential investors.”
“The company would not only be responsible for creative and website requirements but also walk alongside us with strategic inputs on the brand.” he further added
Globe Capital is India’s largest clearing house and leading financial service group committed to help people achieve their financial goals. The company is known for its rich experience in the capital market that offer its clients a wide portfolio of savings and investment solutions.
Sandeep Sreekumar managing director, Media Moments, said “It is great to be able to partner with a leading financial services company that is committed to consolidate, communicate and simplify investment for the common man. It is a very exciting assignment for us with a huge task at hand of designing the new creative identity of the brand. We are confident that our innovative approach and creative solutions will help infuse fresh energy into brand portfolio and push it to newer heights.”
Headquartered in Bangalore Headquartered in Bangalore, Media Moments has been recognized as one of the leading communication agencies in India offering cutting-edge marketing and communication services to many new as well as established brands from different sectors not only in India but also in many other countries.
Talking about the expansion plan of the Media Moments Preeti Pandey head business and strategy at Media Moments said “We are vehement to on board Globe Capital as our esteemed client. The companies in the financial sector have an intrinsic need to show clear and consistent differentiation and exhibit consumer-centric propositions. We are delighted to partner with them and contribute in building brand strong presence among its stakeholders.”
With this win, Media Moments has added another marquee brand to its growing portfolio of brands in the North. As communications become more integrated, we are confident Media Moments will be at the forefront of servicing both brands and their customers to connect better and enjoy stronger relationships. We are confident our strategic approach will definitely help drive a lot of meaning full visibility for the brand. We look forward to working together in amplifying the brand’s story to the next level.