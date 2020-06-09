Media Moments wins digital mandate for Pure & Sure

The company will be responsible for driving digital communications for the brand across all platforms.
Media Moments, a leading marketing communication consultancy that delivers integrated communications services to some of the best Indian and global companies has recently bagged the digital mandate for Bengaluru based, 100% certified organic food brand – Pure & Sure.
Under the mandate, Media Moments will be responsible for building and reinforcing the brand’s digital presence by crafting unique communication strategies to brace Pure & Sure’s position in the category of organic food brands in India.
Continuing its 20 years old legacy, Pure & Sure boasts a range of over 140+ organic food products that are sourced directly from the farmers and processed under stringent quality measures to serve a true organic experience on the plate.
Sandeep Sreekumar, managing director, Media Moments, said, “We are delighted to have won the digital mandate for Pure & Sure. Pure & Sure demonstrates utmost dedication towards sustainable farming methods to keep up the harmony between human and the natural world. We are confident that our innovative digital offering based on brand vision will translate the brand love on new-age digital platforms and create meaningful experiences for the consumers.”
Headquartered in Bangalore, Media Moments has been recognized as one of the leading communication agencies in India offering cutting-edge marketing and communication services to many new as well as established brands from different sectors not only in India but also in many other countries.