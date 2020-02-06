MediaCom awarded media mandate of Citroën India

GroupM’s media agency, MediaCom, continues its expansion in the Indian market with the recent acquisition of the media mandate of Citroën India. The Citroën brand is a globally successful brand of the auto conglomerate, Groupe PSA.
Groupe PSA entered the Indian market in April 2019, with the launch of its iconic brand, Citroën, which hits the roads in 2020. MediaCom has been working on the brand since its entry into India. As their full form AOR, MediaCom will be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for all media. The account will be managed and supervised from the MediaCom Bangalore office.
Commenting on the win, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, adds, “Groupe PSA is an iconic brand and it is an honour to be associated with them. We are excited to launch the Citroën brand in India, in the category which is now getting totally redefined with the new launches. We are confident to craft a stellar success story with them in the dynamic Indian automobile market.”
2019 has been a fantastic year for Mediacom India on new wins. They have won clients including Parle Agro, MPL, Sharechat, Revolt, GOQii, Orra, Fonterra, Merck. Billings added USD 70 mn+ in 2019 alone.