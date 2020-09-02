MediaCom bags media mandate for Hollywood content leader and OTT player Lionsgate Play

The account will be managed and supervised by the MediaCom Mumbai office.
Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, GroupM’s media agency MediaCom has won the media mandate for Lionsgate Play in India.
Lionsgate is a global content platform whose stellar range of films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms are available to audiences around the world. Lionsgate Play is the global giant’s most recent OTT service offering in India, which features internationally acclaimed content such as Twilight series, Hunger Games, Wonder, Now You See Me, John Wick series, recently Oscar nominated Knives Out and Bombshell to name a few to the Indian audiences.
As their full form AOR, MediaCom will be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for all media as per Lionsgate’s requirements. The last year has been exciting for MediaCom with a couple of big wins, with Lionsgate adding another feather in their hat.
Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia, said, “This is an exciting year for Lionsgate Play. We will be launching our B2C app soon and aim to reach out to maximum number of audiences with the right media mix. We are glad to partner with MediaCom and are confident about their result oriented approach.”
Speaking on the recent win, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, says, “Content consumption has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last couple of years more so over the last few months as a result of the lockdown. Lionsgate Play has some great content in their arsenal. Being the first OTT platform in the country to also focus on offering key Hollywood content in region-specific language will definitely make the right connect with the Indian consumer. We look forward to creating an unmatched brand experience for them.”