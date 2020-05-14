Mediacom powers on with Duracell global win

The account was previously managed by Starcom and MediaCom will take over the business on 1st July 2020.
MediaCom has been appointed as Duracell’s global media agency of record, following a competitive pitch.
The win covers 32 markets, including the US, UK and China.
While many global pitches have been paused due to Coronavirus, the Duracell pitch started in November and the key chemistry meetings and face-to-face presentations were completed before the lockdown began in many markets.
“The future is battery powered. Duracell is an iconic brand and it gives us great pride to welcome them back into the MediaCom family. We are excited to apply our unique expertise and strategic thinking through our standout people”, said Nick Lawson, Global COO, MediaCom.