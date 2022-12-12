MediaCom wins Zound Industries International AB’s integrated media mandate

The account will be will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai Office.
MediaCom, a GroupM media agency, has won the integrated media mandate for Zound Industries International AB’s media operations in India. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
Zound Industries designs and develops speakers and headphones under the brand names adidas, Marshall, and Urbanears. With a strong focus on innovative technology and user-centered design, Zound has launched a wide range of iconic, award-winning products. The brand currently has around 270 employees, with offices in Stockholm, New York, London, Paris, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.
Zound Industries has come into an agreement with MediaCom recently this year, assigning them to be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation in the India market. Using its core expertise and global network, MediaCom will aim to maximise Zound's marketing efforts, catering to the brands' target audiences.
Commenting on the partnership, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia said, “Zound Industries International AB has been doing some great work since their inception which makes this an interesting mandate. MediaCom understands the dynamics of cult niche brands like Marshall and Urbanears. Over the next few years, MediaCom will help Zound Industries build on its ambitious growth plans. This is going to be an exciting growth journey and we look forward to it”.