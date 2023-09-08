Mediascope secures monetisation rights for NCPA, Mumbai

National Centre for the Performing Arts is the multi-venue, multi-genre cultural centre in South Asia.
Mediascope, a media sales and bespoke brand solutions agency has clinched exclusive monetisation rights with India's premier cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).
The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) was inaugurated in 1969 as the first multi-venue, multi-genre cultural centre in South Asia. The NCPA is committed to preserving and promoting India’s rich and vibrant artistic heritage in the fields of music, dance, theatre, film, literature and photography, as well as presenting new and innovative work by Indian and international artists from a diverse range of genres including drama, contemporary dance, orchestral concerts, opera, jazz and chamber music. Today, the NCPA hosts more than 700 events each year, making it India’s largest and most holistic performing arts centre.
Monetizing the rights to NCPA builds on Mediascope's past experiences in the performing arts, such as curating Jazz Nights and publishing magazines that celebrate Indian art, heritage, culture, cuisine, lifestyle, travel, and people. This venture opens up exciting opportunities for brands and advertisers to connect with a sophisticated and culturally aware audience.
Marzban Patel, CEO and founder of Mediascope, commented "It reaffirms our commitment to working alongside institutions that advocate for culture, art, and creativity. This collaboration with NCPA presents compelling possibilities for brands and advertisers to interact with a perceptive and culturally conscious audience.”
As Mediascope continues to evolve and broaden its service offerings, this latest endeavour harmoniously aligns with its legacy of excellence, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for premium brands and clients.