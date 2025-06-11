MediBuddy highlights Fathers’ health in new #JustDadThings campaign

MediBuddy, a digital healthcare company, has launched a new campaign—#JustDadThings—ahead of Father’s Day, turning the spotlight on the often underrecognised sacrifices fathers make. Set in a miniature world, the campaign highlights how fathers often manage everything but neglect their own health. MediBuddy urges families to take the first step in addressing their father’s well-being.

The campaign uses AI-assisted visual design to create a miniature world that shows a father's daily efforts—like never missing a school pickup or skipping his own doctor visits. It highlights how fathers often prioritise their families over their own health. Through #JustDadThings, MediBuddy encourages people to take steps to support their father’s well-being.

In a context where men often avoid preventive care and delay health check-ups, the campaign focuses on how fathers tend to ignore symptoms and postpone screenings, increasing health risks. MediBuddy urges families to take action through regular health checks and timely medical care.

Speaking on the campaign, Manu Sankar Das, head of brand marketing at MediBuddy, said, "Culturally, fathers have long been cast in the role of silent providers—always present, yet rarely prioritising their own well-being. This insight, rooted in both data and daily observation, formed the foundation of our campaign. With #JustDadThings, we’ve used the power of AI and miniature storytelling to spotlight this quiet selflessness and reframe appreciation as action. True gratitude, we believe, lies not just in words, but in ensuring the health and longevity of those who’ve quietly safeguarded ours.”

Created by MediBuddy’s in-house team, the 36-second film is being promoted on digital and social media ahead of Father’s Day.