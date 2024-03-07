MediBuddy urges women to prioritise health with #InspireInclusion campaign

Speaking about the campaign, Saibal Biswas, head of marketing, partnerships and PR, MediBuddy, said, “Women are the backbone of our society, yet their well-being is often overlooked. The #InspireInclusion campaign shines a light on the detrimental impacts of this disparity, which can lead to chronic health issues and undue stress. The campaign was created to prompt women to prioritise their health, advocating for transformation not only in boardrooms, classrooms, and living rooms but also within their personal wellness journeys. It aims to reshape the narrative surrounding women's health by highlighting the profound importance of gaining a deep understanding of one's body. On this International Women's Day, we urge every woman to make self-care a top priority.”