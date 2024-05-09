MediBuddy's mother's day campaign #MaaKiSehat honours mothers as eternal caregivers

Speaking about the campaign, Saibal Biswas, SVP and head of marketing, partnerships and PR at MediBuddy, “Mothers represent humanity's first encounter with unconditional love and caretaking. We understand that mothers often put themselves last, but it is time to change that narrative. This campaign is a reminder to honour that and ensure every mother has access to the healthcare support they deserve. This empowers them to prioritise their own health and well-being while allowing them to continue showering us with love and care for years to come. We recognise that seeking healthcare can be daunting, especially when juggling the responsibilities of motherhood. This Mother’s Day, let us help our mother prioritise her health – because a healthy mom is a happy mom.”