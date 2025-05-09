MediBuddy’s new campaign reminds families to care for mothers' health

MediBuddy, a digital healthcare company, has launched the #MaxiMUMCare campaign for Mother’s Day. The campaign highlights how mothers prioritise their children's health while neglecting their own. MediBuddy encourages individuals to focus on their mothers' well-being.

In today’s fast-paced world, where nuclear families, increased workloads, and digital distractions often take priority, it’s easy to miss the subtle signs that our parents—especially our mothers—may need support. The campaign is a reminder that the well-being of our caregivers deserves focused attention—and that love, at its core, is action rooted in responsibility.

The campaign shows how a mother’s care evolves from managing her child’s health to needing support as she ages. It highlights how her health concerns are often overlooked and encourages viewers to prioritise their mother's well-being. MediBuddy urges people to show love through practical care this Mother’s Day.

Speaking on the campaign, Manu Sankar Das, senior director– brand marketing, media buying and consumer insights, MediBuddy, said, “Mothers have been our first doctors, our constant protectors, and our tireless caregivers—often putting their own well-being last. This Mother’s Day, we want to remind families that the best way to honour that lifelong care is by prioritising her health. Beyond flowers and words, true gratitude means ensuring she gets the same care and attention she’s always given us—through regular check-ups, preventive care, and simply being present.”

Conceptualised and produced by MediBuddy’s in-house creative team, the #MaxiMUMCare campaign film runs 1 minute and 05 seconds, and is being amplified across digital and social media platforms in the lead-up to Mother’s Day.