Mediker releases new campaign “Mediker On, Juey Gone”

Commenting on the importance of Mediker in the current context, Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Marico Limited, states, “Mediker's new TVC encapsulates our commitment to providing effective solutions that address real-life challenges faced by our consumers Powered by 100% Natural Actives of Coconut & Neem, Mediker promises to solve the persistent issue of lice by breaking the life cycle from within thereby bolstering children's self-assurance and overall well-being, something that is very important to every parent. We are thrilled to introduce this powerful solution that helps assure parents of their children’s well-being and nurtures healthy hair”.