Mediker releases new campaign “Mediker On, Juey Gone”

The brand’s new TVC will make its debut in Telugu and Bengali.
Mediker, Marico’s anti-lice treatment brand, launched its new communication campaign - “Mediker On Juey Gone!” The creative agency for the ad film is MYO and production house is Milestone Films.
The 30 second TVC will make its debut in Telugu and Bengali languages, catering specifically to the vibrant markets of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal. Through this brand film, Mediker aims to raise awareness about the comprehensive approach to lice removal and establish itself as a reliable partner in every family's hair care journey.
The TVC attempts to educate consumers that a mere lice comb is not enough to remove lice effectively. The conventional lice comb only targets the big lice, leaving behind small lice that stick to the scalp. The ad communicates that Mediker oil addresses this by offering a Safe-for-Kids, doctor certified solution which has natural actives - Neem & Coconut.
Commenting on the importance of Mediker in the current context, Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Marico Limited, states, “Mediker's new TVC encapsulates our commitment to providing effective solutions that address real-life challenges faced by our consumers Powered by 100% Natural Actives of Coconut & Neem, Mediker promises to solve the persistent issue of lice by breaking the life cycle from within thereby bolstering children's self-assurance and overall well-being, something that is very important to every parent. We are thrilled to introduce this powerful solution that helps assure parents of their children’s well-being and nurtures healthy hair”.
Speaking on the brand film, Deepa Geethakrishnan, founder, MYO, says, “In a functional problem solution category, the big creative challenge was to demonstrate the expertise of Mediker while keeping the story authentic and something the mothers can instantly relate to, but with a smile”.