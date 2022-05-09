Medimix launches new campaign ‘Manmarziyaan’ with Katrina Kaif

Be it pursuing her interests like mural painting, making a difference with a plantation drive, or exploring her hobbies outdoor, the actress does it all without hesitation.
Leading Ayurvedic personal care brand Medimix has just released a campaign, titled ‘SkinFit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo’, featuring Bollywood actress and brand ambassador Katrina Kaif.
With this campaign, Medimix aims to further strengthen its brand positioning of ‘Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda’ and connect with the younger audiences.
Conceptualised and executed by Mullen Lintas, the TVC showcases Kaif as her usual bold self. She is seen pursuing her interests and crossing the boundaries. She is living fearlessly and is not worried about her skin at all.
Be it pursuing her interests like mural painting, making a difference with a plantation drive, or exploring her hobbies outdoor, Kaif does it all without hesitation.
The Medimix soap bar, infused with 18 natural and organic herbs, helps her to do whatever her heart wishes.
Pradeep Cholayil, chairman and managing director, Cholayil, said, “Medimix is one of the most popular brands in India. With its Ayurvedic credentials, Medimix has stood tall with the testing times and proven to be a quality product for decades.”
“Katrina Kaif has a similar stature, and she is a self-made Bollywood celebrity. With this campaign, we aim to establish the synergy between the two and appeal to a younger lot of audience to truly live your life without the skin worries, as Medimix is always there.”
Added Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas, "Medimix, with its legacy of Ayurveda, has stood for skin that’s SkinFit. With this new campaign, we wanted to launch the newest positioning ‘SkinFit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo’, liberating today’s woman of any fear of skin damage and follow her heart to pursue whatever it is she wishes for."
"Whether societal or self imposed, there should never be any constraint on what she thinks she can achieve. With natural cues that are the brand codes, we reimagined the brand world with a visual scale and this fresh new attitude with a new brand ambassador and a high energy hummable track."