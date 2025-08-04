Medimix launches new TVC featuring regional actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Kinjal Rajpriya

Chennai-based Ayurvedic personal care brand Medimix has rolled out a new campaign featuring regional actors Amruta Khanvilkar (Marathi) and Kinjal Rajpriya (Gujarati). The TVC continues the brand’s strategy of leveraging culturally resonant narratives to connect with local audiences in key markets like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The film presents a light-hearted exchange between two characters - one familiar with Ayurvedic skincare and the other navigating urban skin stressors such as pollution and dullness. The story aims to position Medimix as a solution rooted in traditional Ayurvedic ingredients, notably its 18-herb formula, to address everyday skin issues.

The brand claims a 45% volume share in the natural soap segment in Maharashtra and reports strong MAT growth in Gujarat, according to IMRB data. With these markets in focus, the campaign marks a deeper push into regional content and celebrity-led outreach.

Medimix’s product portfolio spans soaps, body washes, face washes, and handwashes, designed to align traditional formulations with modern-day needs.

Speaking on her association with the brand, Amruta Khanvilkar shared: “Medimix has always felt like home - a name I grew up with and trusted. To now be part of the Medimix family is truly special. This isn’t just another endorsement for me, it’s deeply personal. I believe in gentle, effective and natural skin care, which is exactly what Medimix stands for.”

Kinjal Rajpriya mirrored the sentiment, “Medimix is a legacy brand that’s still so relevant today. While skincare trends may come and go, Medimix proves that some things are simply timeless. I’m proud to represent the brand for Gujarat and bring the benefits of Ayurveda to a wider audience.”

Anupam Katheriya, CEO, Cholayil, commented: “This new TVC is a reflection of our vision - to reinforces it’s regional connect in core geographies. Amruta and Kinjal are the perfect ambassadors for our hyperlocal approach, as we deepen our connection with consumers in Maharashtra and Gujarat. With a 45% volume share in Maharashtra’s natural segment and strong MAT growth in Gujarat (IMRB Panel), these markets are vital to our continued momentum.”