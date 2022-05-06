Medimix onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Reinforces its positioning as “Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda” amongst the youth.
Medimix, one of India’s leading Ayurvedic personal care brands, announces Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. A well-known household brand, Medimix has grown synonymous with ‘skin care, the natural way’ over the last 50 years. With its positioning “Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda”, the brand aims to reach the youth who are increasingly getting conscious about chemical free, natural-ayurvedic products without compromising on efficacy.
Katrina Kaif, being a firm believer in staying fit naturally, has chosen to go skin fit by trusting the goodness of Ayurveda and its best ingredients in Medimix Soap & Bodywash range. In the new campaign Katrina will personify a girl, bold in her pursuit, pushing boundaries to do little ‘manmarziyaan’, by living fearlessly, and carefree about her skin. She does so trusting Medimix for her skincare and protection from external conditions.
Speaking about her association with Medimix, Katrina Kaif says, “I have been a firm believer of integrating natural products in self-care. I am delighted to represent Medimix Soap and Body wash, the celebrated Aryuvedic brand for body care. And I am looking forward to this exciting journey with the Medimix family."
Speaking on this association Mr. Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited said, “Medimix is a name synonymous with trust and quality. We have a range of products that are filled with potent Ayurvedic ingredients like our 18 Herbs Classic soap that has 18 best herbs from nature that keep us SkinFit. Katrina Kaif being known for her skin fitness and a firm believer of using natural products for skin fitness, makes a great association for the brand. The synergy between our ethos and personality of Katrina is remarkable hence we are sure this association further take the brand Medimix to newer heights”
Talking about the association Ashish Ohlyan, VP Sales & Marketing, Cholayil Pvt Ltd said, "Our brand stands for natural goodness of Ayurveda and nature-inspired ways for personal care. Collaborating with Katrina, who is a youth icon, is a natural choice as she fits the brand personality of Medimix beautifully. The enormous synergy between Medimix and Katrina Kaif and her belief in natural and ayurvedic ingredients to maintain her skin fitness, made this association truly seamless. We are sure about scaling greater heights with this association."