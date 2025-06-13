Medusa Beverages unveils Father's Day campaign celebrating unspoken bonds

Medusa Beverages has launched a Father’s Day 2025 campaign highlighting the bond between fathers and their children. The campaign taps into an Indian household moment, a daughter sneaking a sip of beer, only to be unknowingly rescued from getting caught by the most unexpected ally: her father.

The film opens with a young woman enjoying a Medusa beer alone in her room at a late hour. As she hears a sound, she hides the empty cans in her dressing table drawer. The next morning, her mother walks in looking for her lost watch and reaches for the very same drawer. The daughter freezes, anticipating the worst. But to her surprise, the drawer is empty. As confusion sets in, the camera pans to her father who steps in and quips with a knowing smile, “Baap baap hi hota hai.” The punchline delivers not only a laugh, but a heartfelt nod to the quiet ways fathers support their children, even in their mischief.

Speaking about the campaign, Gaurav Sehgal, vice president– marketing at Medusa Beverages, said, “With this film, we wanted to move beyond clichéd gifting or emotionally heavy narratives and bring something fresh, relatable, and rooted in Indian family dynamics. ‘Baap baap hi hota hai’ isn’t just a line — it’s a cultural truth. Fathers may not always say much, but they show up in unexpected ways. We thought, what better way to express that than through a playful beer moment? It captures the essence of the Medusa brand — fun, familiar, and full of flavour.”

The campaign has been rolled out across Instagram to drive social chatter around Father’s Day.