Medusa Beverages unveils Friendship Day ad on mischief and making up

Medusa Beverages has launched a Friendship Day campaign featuring a slice-of-life story about friendships, pranks, and how sharing a beer can bring people together.The video shows four friends planning to smash a cake in a fifth friend’s face.

The prank fails, and the friend gets annoyed. Someone then offers him a Medusa beer, and the group reconciles. The message is: “Dosti mein mazak toh chalta hai, par mazak kuch zyada ho jaye, toh fir Medusa chalti hai.”

The campaign connects with people who’ve been part of a joke that went too far or on the receiving end of one. It shows how real friends fight, forgive, and move on, often with a little help from beer.



Speaking about the campaign, Gaurav Sehgal, vice president, marketing, said, “Every group of friends has that one story: someone took the joke too far, someone stormed off, and then everyone made up like nothing happened. That’s what this campaign taps into. At Medusa, we’ve always believed that beer is more than a drink, it’s a social catalyst. With every campaign, we want to build a brand that’s rooted in shared experiences and built for today’s generation."