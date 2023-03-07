Meesho launches #NoBiasInBusiness ahead of International Women’s Day

Reflecting on her journey, Meesho seller Bharti Virani, founder of Crochet Love, from Ahmedabad shared, “After my daughter grew a little older, there was literally no use for the crocheted baby items I had made with my own hands. Yet, I didn't discard them, since I figured someone else could find them valuable later. This led to the idea of selling these products online which would not only help me continue working on my hobby but also create an income stream for my expenses. I still remember my first large order for 40 pairs of booties I had to deliver within a week for a buyer from Kerala. I worked nights to successfully achieve the deadline despite my daughter being under a year old and requiring constant attention. Though it was difficult, I thoroughly enjoyed that experience of working towards something I really love doing. Over time, I have grown my catalogue to over 30 products and my monthly orders have grown by 3X on the platform. Most importantly, I have been able to create employment opportunities for nearly 70 women in my local community and that is a huge source of pride and happiness for me.”