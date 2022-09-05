Meesho ropes in Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh, and other celebrities for Festive Sale

Brings onboard Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma, Rashmika Mandana, Kapil Sharma, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Sivakumar, Ram Charan and Sourav Ganguly
Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce company, today announced its upcoming ‘Mega Blockbuster Sale’ campaign. This is in line with the company’s efforts to go deeper and build local relevance with customers across Bharat.
The campaign aims to position Meesho as India’s biggest marketplace where you can access a variety of products from local markets across the country. The idea was to create a visual world representing celebrities as sellers of various categories, spreading awareness about the company’s unique value proposition of quality products at lowest prices. Through these films, Meesho aims to showcase how shopping on the company’s app mirrors the enjoyable, real-world experience of physical markets. The 9 celebrities who are relatable figures for most Indians, have a pan-India fan following and are at the top of their craft and careers, are aligned with Meesho’s values. WIth a total of 12 films, each master is shot in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and further amplified in other regional languages like Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Gujarati.
Megha Agwarwal, CXO User Growth, said, “Through this campaign we are not only looking to target the average 125 million existing monthly users on our platform but every Indian who is looking to shop for their festive needs at affordable prices, without compromising on quality. Simultaneously, sellers will have the whole of India to cater to, giving them a chance to build on their customer base. The celebrities we are engaging with as part of the Saal ke Sabse Kam Daam campaign enjoy tremendous love and affection across the country, which helps us in communicating the offerings to our customers and the opportunity to our sellers in the best possible way.”