Meesho takes over PayTM soundboxes to promote Meesho sale

E-commerce platform Meesho and digital payment platform PayTM have collaborated to creatively promote Meesho’s upcoming sale. Meesho took over the popular PayTM soundboxes found at local vendors to encourage people to spend at the upcoming sale and save big money.

The campaign has been designed and executed by Talented.

The Paytm Soundbox is a portable speaker that enables merchants to instantly receive audio notifications upon receiving a payment. It empowers merchants in managing their daily sales and customer interactions with its powerful speaker that can be heard even in bustling environments. The Soundbox is popular with merchants because it's convenient and caters to the need for trust and confirmation. It has gained immense popularity and is now ubiquitous in both small and large marketplaces.

Available in over 11 local Indian languages and featuring a very unique voice- the Soundbox caters to a wide range of merchants, from retail stores to vegetable vendors. Meesho’s partnership with these Soundboxes is an astute move that ensures all consumer demographics are informed about the sales.