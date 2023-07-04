Meesho's latest campaign reveals the secret of ‘Sahi Quality’ with ‘Sahi Price’

The campaign aims to revolutionize the consumer mindset with “Sahi Quality at Sahi Price’ campaign.
Meesho, the e-commerce marketplace, has announced the launch of its star-studded campaign, positioning itself as the ultimate destination for ‘Sahi Quality at Sahi Price’. This campaign seeks to showcase how Meesho is able to deliver good quality at delightful prices while encouraging customers to experience the genuine value provided by the e-commerce platform.
At the heart of the campaign lies a captivating visual narrative featuring renowned celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan, and Trisha. Each of the celebrities have a pan-India fan following and are at the top of their craft and careers. The campaign aims to position Meesho as India’s biggest marketplace where you can access a wide range of quality products at affordable prices. The cinematic advertisements feature the ‘product’ as the hero with the characters expressing their wonder and curiosity at their price and quality. Through these films, Meesho aims to establish how the e-commerce platform is able to offer these attractive prices through the company’s industry first initiative of zero commission. Meesho’s zero commission model helps sellers provide lowest prices on the platform, since they can keep 100% of the profit.
As part of the pre-launch extravaganza, the brand unveiled a tantalising teaser for the campaign to create intrigue and speculation. The teaser was revealed through an Instagram page called ‘Show Me The Secret’, with ‘Show Me’ being an anagram for ‘Meesho’. The notion that Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan and Trisha could be starring in a crime thriller had fans giddy with anticipation and sent media outlets into a frenzy. Popular Indian paparazzi such as Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani along with captivated audiences on social media created a tremendous buzz, accumulating an impressive reach of 100 million within three days across social media platforms. Further, #ShowMeTheSecret was a trending topic on Twitter, ranking at number 1 for over five hours before the launch of the campaign.
Megha Agarwal, chief growth officer at Meesho, said, “Our campaign, ‘Sahi Quality, Sahi Price’, stands as a testament to the brand's profound understanding of consumer perception. In the pursuit of value and quality, consumers often pay a higher price. By challenging these ingrained notions, our platform redefines affordability without compromising on quality and upholds the desired standard of excellence. By engaging with renown celebrities and strategically leveraging humour, we want to create a lasting impression in the minds of our users.”
This campaign will be amplified through television, OTT platforms, cinema halls and social media platforms. With a total of 4 films, each advertisement is shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu which will be further amplified in regional languages such as Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi. The campaign is largely focused on building confidence among potential customers. It cleverly does this by showcasing the positive experiences of customers who have already embraced Meesho. Their testimonials demonstrate Meesho's consistent ability to deliver products of outstanding quality at remarkably affordable prices.
Through this campaign, Meesho aims to break the association between good quality and high prices. By providing customers with unparalleled access to a vast selection of superior products at affordable prices, Meesho sets a new standard for online shopping in India.
Campaign Credits:
Creative Agency: Moonshot
Creative Team: Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi
Talent Partners: Collective Artists
Production House: Nirvana Films
Director: Kishore Iyer
Social Media Partner: Wubba Lubba Dub Dub