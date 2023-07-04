Meesho's latest campaign reveals the secret of ‘Sahi Quality’ with ‘Sahi Price’

At the heart of the campaign lies a captivating visual narrative featuring renowned celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan, and Trisha. Each of the celebrities have a pan-India fan following and are at the top of their craft and careers. The campaign aims to position Meesho as India’s biggest marketplace where you can access a wide range of quality products at affordable prices. The cinematic advertisements feature the ‘product’ as the hero with the characters expressing their wonder and curiosity at their price and quality. Through these films, Meesho aims to establish how the e-commerce platform is able to offer these attractive prices through the company’s industry first initiative of zero commission. Meesho’s zero commission model helps sellers provide lowest prices on the platform, since they can keep 100% of the profit.