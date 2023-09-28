Meesho's new ad featuring Kapil Sharma and Pooja Hegde encourages people to shop at the 'right' prices

The campaign aims to promote the platform's annual festive ‘Mega Blockbuster Sale 2023’
Meesho has announced its highly anticipated festive ‘Mega Blockbuster Sale 2023’ campaign. The new campaign is highlights the core value Meesho offers to its customers by giving access to a plethora of quality products at the best prices, thereby enhancing the overall shopping experience.
The campaign encourages people to shop at the 'right' prices and talks about how other e-commerce players might not be offering the best deals.
The captivating advertisements feature Pooja Hegde scrolling through an e-commerce application when the model (Kapil Sharma) emerges from her phone screen and asks her to check out the prices on Meesho before making the purchase. When she opens the Meesho application, she is shocked at the price difference. Through this campaign, Meesho aims to establish itself as the preferred choice for customers seeking the best prices and deals for their festive shopping needs.
Meesho’s 0% commission model helps sellers provide lowest prices on the platform. Meesho has recorded 140 million annual transacting users. This forms a sizable portion of India’s internet population and provides sellers with a wide customer base across the country. Enabling sellers to tap into a large and diverse customer base has boosted their earning potential.
Nilesh Gupta, General Manager, Growth, says, “As the season of Diwali approaches, people are eagerly awaiting festive sales which encompass the best deals of the year. Indian consumers are becoming increasingly tech savvy and compare pricing across platforms before making a purchase. Our messaging, ‘Meesho check karo’ reinforces that customers can avail quality products at the ‘right’ prices on Meesho. With the adorable and quirky duo of Kapil Sharma and Pooja Hegde, we are enlisting humor to build a strong rapport with the audience and create a sense of relatability.”
The campaign will be amplified through television and social media platforms. With ~120 million product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to ensure that customers across India have a plethora of affordable options to choose from this festive season.
Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, says, “Over the last couple of years, Meesho continues to be an ideal choice for customers looking at shopping from different geographies of the country. I am glad to be associated with a brand that takes diverse and ever-evolving customer needs very seriously and strives to provide them with the best shopping experience.”
Actor Pooja Hegde adds, "As we embrace the festive spirit, I am delighted to partner with Meesho in bringing an extraordinary shopping experience for everyone. Meesho’s festive campaign is a testament to the joy of giving and receiving during this special time of the year. I'm excited to be part of a campaign that not only offers an incredible selection of products but also brings the magic of the festive season right to your doorstep.”