Meesho's #Trendz campaign features Ranveer Singh and Rashmika Mandanna

The campaign aims to establish Meesho as the trendy fashion destination for Gen Z and youthful customers.
Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace, has unveiled its start-studded campaign, Jab Meesho pe hain latest trends, toh sochna kyun just maximise. With a keen eye on the dynamic preferences of Gen Z, Meesho has introduced #Trendz, a curated collection that embodies the latest fashion trends at the best prices.
The campaign features 4 films that will be amplified through television and digital platforms featuring brand ambassadors, Ranveer Singh and Rashmika Mandanna. The brand aims to connect with young customers who seek trendy fashion without compromising their budget.
The campaign features a series of short films showcasing Ranveer and Rashmika adorned with an abundance of clothes, bags and jewellery as they struggle to choose from the myriad options available on Meesho. Through this campaign, Meesho aims to establish itself as a trendy fashion destination where customers can access the latest fashion trends at affordable prices.
Nilesh Gupta, general manager, growth, Meesho, said, "Our latest campaign Meesho #trendz is strategically curated to provide an authentic and accessible platform for fashion enthusiasts who value both style and savings. By associating with trend-setters Ranveer and Rashmika and leveraging humour, we aim to create an ever-lasting bond with the audience.”
As part of the pre-launch phase, the brand put the star of its campaign (the trendy apparel) in a transparent refrigerated truck which made the rounds of Bengaluru. The reasoning behind employing the refrigerated truck is to communicate the freshness of the trends and how they need refrigeration to preserve their goodness.
The truck sparked both offline and online conversations which were further driven by popular fashion influencers like Urfi Javed along with eminent paparazzi such as Viral Bhayani. The brand also conceptualised an Instagram page, which shared information about the truck’s day-to-day movements around the city.
Meesho has also associated with Swiggy Instamart to further amplify the product offerings by giving customers complimentary jewellery whenever they shop for cold items (items that need to be packed in an insulated package) on Instamart.
Credits-
Creative Agency: Moonshot
Talent Partners: Collective Artists Network
Production House: Nirvana Films, ZigZag Films
Director: Kishore Iyer, Abhijit Sudhakar
Media Partner: Mindshare
Social Media Partner: WLDD