Meet Omnicom India’s new leadership team

After last week’s takeover of Interpublic, Omnicom has unveiled its new leadership in India. BBDO, McCann and TBWA remain as creative networks, while DDB, FCB and MullenLowe have been retired. On the media side, IPG Mediabrands is gone, with all six agencies now consolidated under Omnicom Media.

Here is a quick recap of Omnicom India’s leadership.

Aditya Kanthy is president and managing director, with Prasoon Joshi as chairman of Omnicom Advertising India. S Subramanyeswar, known as Subbu, will serve as chief strategy officer for India and chief knowledge officer for Asia.

Kartik Sharma heads Omnicom Media India as chief executive, supported by COO Amardeep Singh and India strategic advisor Shashi Sinha.

From the creative networks:

Dheeraj Sinha will lead McCann, with Rahul Matthew helming its creative leadership

Josy Paul will continue to lead BBDO, and a refreshed leadership team will be announced soon

Govind Pandey and Prateek Bhardwaj will lead the merged TBWA\Lintas

Chandini Shah will head the combined operations of Kinnect and 22feet Tribal as chief executive

Rohan Mehta will be responsible for digital integration and capability building across the group

This new structure will come into effect on 1 January 2026.