Meet the 16 jurors representing India at Cannes Lions 2023

Cannes Lions has revealed its jurors for the 2023 edition. The list contains 197 experts out of which 16 are from India.
Here are the 16 jurors from India.
Aditya Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India
Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett
Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO
Shekhar Badve, founder director, Lokus Design
Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairperson, FCB
Sumeli Chatterjee, senior director, Integrated Marketing & Experiences, The Coca-Cola Company
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy
PG Aditya, co-founder and chief creative officer, Talented
Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group (former at the time of publishing this story)
Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer, BBDO
Ronak Chugh, director, Rooted Films
Moumita Pal, senior creative director, FCB
Binaifer Dulani, creative and founding member, Talented
Farishte Irani, group head, copy, Dentsu Creative
Mahesh Ambaliya, creative director, VMLY&R