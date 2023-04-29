By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Meet the 16 jurors representing India at Cannes Lions 2023

They are part of a jury pool made up of 197 experts from across the world.

Cannes Lions has revealed its jurors for the 2023 edition. The list contains 197 experts out of which 16 are from India.

Here are the 16 jurors from India.

Aditya Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group

Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett

Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO

Shekhar Badve, founder director, Lokus Design

Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairperson, FCB

Sumeli Chatterjee, senior director, Integrated Marketing & Experiences, The Coca-Cola Company

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy

PG Aditya, co-founder and chief creative officer, Talented

Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group (former at the time of publishing this story)

Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer, BBDO

Ronak Chugh, director, Rooted Films

Moumita Pal, senior creative director, FCB

Binaifer Dulani, creative and founding member, Talented

Farishte Irani, group head, copy, Dentsu Creative

Mahesh Ambaliya, creative director, VMLY&R

Cannes Lions 2023