13 Indians part of Cannes Lions’ 2023 awarding jury members

290 experts from across 46 markets form the 2023 jury panels.
Cannes Lions has announced the lineup of its jury members for the 2023 edition of the festival of creativity. 13 Indians are part of the 290 experts from 46 markets.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, "Our Jurors have a huge responsibility - giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion-winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years.
This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We're delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care."
Here is the breakdown:
Print & Publishing Lions:
Farishte Irani, Group Head - Copy, Dentsu Creative, India
Radio & Audio Lions:
Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu
Creative Data Lions:
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India
Direct Lions:
Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, India
PR Lions:
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India, The Weber Shandwick Collective
Media Lions:
Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
Social & Influencer Lions:
PG Aditya, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Talented, India
Brand Experience & Activation Lions:
Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India
Creative Commerce Lions:
Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder, GOZOOP, India
Sustainable Development Goals Lions:
Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, India
Health & Wellness Lions:
Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India
Creative Effectiveness Lions:
Aditya Kanthy, CEO & Managing Director, DDB MUDRA Group, India
Creative Strategy Lions:
Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India