Meet the monk who started his own creative agency...

Most people wait until retirement to start their own outfit, but Anil Manan decided to do things a little differently. Manan is an Indian advertising veteran with nearly three decades of experience to speak of. He has worked with J. Walter Thompson, FCB Ulka in Delhi and McCann for 26 years before taking the plunge and quitting his job to start his own company. From adman to CEO, Manan says “I’ve completed 36 years in the industry. I’m basically a creative guy with a business sense. I’ve been toying with this idea for a while… I wanted to start an agency before I retire. Normally, people wait until they retire to start their own shop, but I didn’t want to do that. When I completed 26 years, that’s when I took the leap, quit my job and started the company,” he says.