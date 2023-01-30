Melorra launches digital campaign #PartnerInSuccess for Valentine’s Day

The campaign targets men and women between 25 and 40 years and advocates equal partnership in relationships as reflected in mutual gifting.
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and couples are looking for the best way to express their love and fondness for each other, and it’s often shown through gifts. Melorra is here with its new campaign, #PartnerInSuccess, run across social media platforms. The campaign advocates for equal efforts, love, time & care for partners in romantic relationships.
The idea behind #PartnerInSuccess is that gifting is not a one-way street; women can also express their love through thoughtful gifts for their partners. The campaign emphasises companionship and support in relationships. It seeks to debunk the idea that only men can gift jewellery to their partners. The underlying notion is that relationships have evolved, and so should gifting. This is reflected in Melorra’s video ad.
The ad features a couple supporting each other during challenging times. The video starts with the man, who always stands by his partner during her rough days, ensuring she achieves her goal of being selected for the soccer team. Later, the woman gifts him a ring to appreciate his commitment and trust. The campaign reflects the fact that standing for one another as a couple can go a long way in helping each other fulfil their dreams.
Speaking on the launch, Saroja Yeramilli, founder & CEO, said, “Valentine’s Day has become just as big a celebratory event as birthdays and anniversaries, especially in terms of gifting. However, it’s often portrayed with only the woman on the receiving end. With our new digital campaign, #PartnerInSuccess, we want to push forward the idea that relationships are about mutual support and efforts, and gifting is not a one-way street. Women can show their appreciation towards their partners through gifts too! Therefore, all customers can choose from our extensive collections that start at the most affordable pricing.”