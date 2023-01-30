Melorra launches digital campaign #PartnerInSuccess for Valentine’s Day

Speaking on the launch, Saroja Yeramilli, founder & CEO, said, “Valentine’s Day has become just as big a celebratory event as birthdays and anniversaries, especially in terms of gifting. However, it’s often portrayed with only the woman on the receiving end. With our new digital campaign, #PartnerInSuccess, we want to push forward the idea that relationships are about mutual support and efforts, and gifting is not a one-way street. Women can show their appreciation towards their partners through gifts too! Therefore, all customers can choose from our extensive collections that start at the most affordable pricing.”