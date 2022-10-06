Men of Platinum associates with cricketer KL Rahul to celebrate those rare men who inspire others

"In a world that’s full of complexities and challenges, there are a few who remain unfazed and carry on doing what comes naturally to them. We celebrate these rare men of character who don’t change, even if the world around them changes. These men lead with values and in doing so, they inspire those watching. And this is what we celebrate in this campaign, those men who rise to the occasion and face the heat with everything they’ve got." Tenzin Wangdi, creative director, Famous Innovations.