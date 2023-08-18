Mensa Brands’ Ishin announces Bhumi Pednekar as Brand Ambassador

Her association embodies the essence of the collection, representing the values of elegance and charisma.
Mensa Brands' Ishin, the contemporary ethnic wear brand has launched its latest collection,'Rumi’.The newly launched collection showcases a perfect fusion of traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics, resonating with the tastes of the contemporary woman. Renowned Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar joins as the brand ambassador for Ishin. Her association embodies the essence of the collection, representing the values of elegance and charisma that resonate with every woman. The brand's carefully curated collection offers affordable prices, making exquisite designs accessible to all.
Ananth Narayanan, founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, expressed, "We are thrilled to be a part of Ishin's journey in the ever-growing ethnic occasion wear market. With Ishin's commitment to delivering high-quality clothing that celebrates the essence of the modern Indian woman, we have witnessed remarkable progress. Now, as we welcome Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador, we are confident that her charisma will add a touch of allure to Ishin’s captivating collection."
Commenting on her association with Ishin, Bhumi Pednekar expressed, "I am super stoked to be a part of Ishin’s latest collection, Rumi. Every outfit I wear is a celebration of my individuality and makes me who I am. Ishin brings out the true essence of me - a fusion of Indian traditions and modern chic. This collection is a reflection of the contemporary Indian woman's spirit, combining elegance and grace with a touch of playful experimentation. Each outfit in the collection exudes versatility, allowing me to effortlessly transition from day to night, making every moment a celebration of my unique style."
Founded in 2012 as a saree business, Ishin quickly recognized the need for high-quality, affordable Indian ethnic wear that resonated with the fashion dynamism of today's Indian woman. Since then, the brand has grown exponentially, catering to the wardrobe needs of women across the country. After being acquired in 2019 by Mensa Brands, Ishin expanded its presence across major platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Nykaa, offering a complete wardrobe solution in the indo-western space.