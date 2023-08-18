Mensa Brands’ Ishin announces Bhumi Pednekar as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on her association with Ishin, Bhumi Pednekar expressed, "I am super stoked to be a part of Ishin’s latest collection, Rumi. Every outfit I wear is a celebration of my individuality and makes me who I am. Ishin brings out the true essence of me - a fusion of Indian traditions and modern chic. This collection is a reflection of the contemporary Indian woman's spirit, combining elegance and grace with a touch of playful experimentation. Each outfit in the collection exudes versatility, allowing me to effortlessly transition from day to night, making every moment a celebration of my unique style."