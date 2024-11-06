Mentos brings fun to the mundane in 'Yes to Fresh' campaign

Mentos, from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India, launched the 'Yes To Fresh' campaign featuring actor Abhay Verma. The campaign highlights how Mentos can transform everyday, mundane moments into more lively and fun experiences, aligning with the brand’s playful image and emphasising the refreshing impact of Mentos flavours.

In the campaign video, Abhay Verma sits in a dull biology class. Bored, he eats a Mentos, sparking a vivid, imaginative transformation in his mind. The classroom shifts into a colourful, lively setting, with humorous scenes like rotating benches, flying papers, and animated props, while his classmates remain unaware. The ad ends with the Mentos logo, reinforcing the idea that Mentos adds excitement to everyday moments.

“Mentos has long been synonymous with freshness and new perspectives, making a lasting impact on consumers everywhere. Our latest campaign, say ‘Yes to Fresh’, pays tribute to this legacy while introducing a fresh perspective tailored for Gen Z. This vibrant generation thrives on spontaneity and seeks out joyful experiences in their daily lives. With the charismatic Abhay Verma leading the charge, we showcase how enjoying Mentos inspires a fresh mindset, empowering individuals to uncover fun in the boring”, says Gunjan Khetan, marketing director, Perfetti Van Melle India.

Anurag Agnihotri, managing partner (Creative), Ogilvy West, shared his thoughts on Mentos' comeback after 8 years, “We wanted to keep our message simple yet impactful. Life often presents us with everyday moments that feel stuck in a loop of monotony. That's where Mentos comes in. With just one refreshing pop, Mentos turns those mundane moments into unexpected bursts of fun. No matter how dull the situation is, Mentos transforms it into something memorable and refreshing. That's why Mentos – ‘Yes To Fresh!’”

“As a kid, refreshment meant Mentos for me. The first thing I'd buy with my daily pocket money was Mentos—and honestly, that's still the case today! In fact, it’s even better now with the Mentos rainbow roll. It's been a part of my life ever since, so becoming the face of this iconic brand after all these years feels like life has come full circle. It’s a ‘Yes to Fresh’ from me, as I let the fun unfold.” says Abhay Verma, actor.

The ad-film showcases the Mentos Rainbow Roll containing fruity flavours including strawberry, orange, watermelon and pineapple in a single roll.