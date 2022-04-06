Meraqi Digital bags the digital mandate for WOW! Chicken By WOW! Momo

Speaking on the win, Ankit Saraf, Founder of Meraqi Digital, commented “We have extensively worked in the F&B space and are extremely excited to have WOW! Chicken by WOW! Momo onboard. F&B is a rapidly growing and exciting space to be in and with our experience and the brands strengths, we have an open playground to do some amazing work. We would like to play on their strengths in a market where there are very few direct competitors and help the brand reach a national scale like WOW! Momo.”