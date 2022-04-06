Meraqi Digital bags the digital mandate for WOW! Chicken By WOW! Momo

As part of the mandate, Meraqi Digital will manage social media platforms along with SEO, SEM and media buying.
Meraqi Digital, an independent digital marketing consultancy and service providing agency based out of Kolkata, has bagged the digital mandate of WOW! Chicken, a new brand from WOW! Momo. WOW! Chicken has stepped foot into the F&B industry and promises to offer an assorted mix of chicken items in a range of flavours, be it fried or grilled.
As part of the mandate, Meraqi Digital will be responsible for managing and enhancing the brand's digital properties, which include social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram along with SEO, SEM and media buying.
Speaking on the win, Ankit Saraf, Founder of Meraqi Digital, commented “We have extensively worked in the F&B space and are extremely excited to have WOW! Chicken by WOW! Momo onboard. F&B is a rapidly growing and exciting space to be in and with our experience and the brands strengths, we have an open playground to do some amazing work. We would like to play on their strengths in a market where there are very few direct competitors and help the brand reach a national scale like WOW! Momo.”
“We are thrilled to come on board with WOW! Chicken. WOW! Momo is quite popular all throughout the country and it will be quite exciting to help WOW! Chicken reach the same level. The product in itself is quite unique and combined that with the existing brand strengths - you have a really powerful brand. We look forward to doing some WOW work for them ”, added Snehja Sanganeria, Co-Founder of Meraqi Digital.
Muralikrishnan, chief marketing officer and co-founder added, “For us the idea was to bring in a young agency onboard! Wow! Chicken was born to beat the boring flavours that are dominated by the category leaders - if the idea is to have fun with food we wanted the younger brigade to champion this!”