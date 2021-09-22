Mercedes-Benz awards the international mandate for marketing communication to Omnicom Group

Prior to the six-month selection process, the areas of responsibility of the two agency groups that are currently enjoying a very successful working relationship with Mercedes-Benz were redefined and re-evaluated in a multi-stage selection process, with the aim of consolidating into one partner. The focus of the tender was primarily on the further development of digital and data-based media, as well as brand and performance marketing activities, which assure the customer-centric approach to all target groups along the customer journey - online and offline. In addition to the processes of change in marketing and sales driven by the digital transformation, the aim for the new agency set-up is also to simplify marketing operations. In order to consistently increase marketing effectiveness and efficiency, the intelligent use of data along the customer journey should also be accelerated.