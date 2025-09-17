Mercedes-Benz India celebrates dreamers with a hands-on idea

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its festive campaign Dream Days, created by Team X, part of BBDO India. The campaign is described as an ode to the dreams and dreamers of the nation.

Anchored on the theme A Dream is Never Too Far Away, the campaign celebrates India’s dreams as seen from the eyes of the Star, where every road, every curve and every fleeting encounter reflects aspirations.

To bring these dreams alive, Team X and BBDO India created an innovative print ad in a The Times Of India, placing the iconic Mercedes-Benz steering wheel directly in the hands of readers. The idea turned the front page into an immersive act, engaging millions of readers across the country.

Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO, BBDO India, said, “There’s a kind of electricity to dreams; the way people aspire, hope, and imagine their future. We tapped into that feeling by placing the iconic Mercedes-Benz steering wheel directly in the hands of readers. An innovative front-page idea – to engage and connect with millions of dreamers across the country… to feel the future turn in their palms. A test drive before the test drive.”

Pritish Nathaniel, Senior Vice President and India Market Lead, Team X BBDO India, added, “With Dream Days, we aimed to create a campaign that transcends conventional automotive advertising. It is a campaign that celebrates the aspirations and dreams of India. An evocative reminder that dreams don’t stand still. They move, they rise, and they dare us to go further. And this powerful emotion is what we hoped to capture at the heart of the campaign.”

The Dream Days campaign has been launched pan-India across print, retail, CTV, digital and social media platforms.

CREDITS:

Agency: Team X, part of BBDO India

Chairman & CCO: Josy Paul

Sr. Copywriter: Govind Pillai

Copywriters: Nimisha Vora, Adil Fateen Muhammad

Group Head (Art): Jobin George

Sr. Visualizer: Sayali Ovhal, Simran Naik



Sr. Vice President & India Market Lead: Pritish Nathaniel

Sr. Client Services Director: Roshan Shetty

Account Supervisor: Ritika Rathi

Account Manager: Anish Nair

Account Manager: Dhwani Modi

Studio Head: Hitesh Shah

Studio Team: Unmesh Patange, Ravendra Yemjala, Manoj Bankar



Production House: Ducktape Studios

Director: Ken Rolston

Executive producer: Raylin Valles, Apratim Bhatnagar

Producer: Ashwarya Chawda

DA: Kkunal Jadhav

Media Team: OMD

Associate Vice President Media Planning: Yogesh Pawar

General Manager Media Planning: Priti Thakore

Group Head Media Planning: Jheel Bhavsar