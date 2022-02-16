Merc’s heady tale of illicit romance, immortal love, and the G-Class lust

A modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, starring the creatures of the dark.
We all will die one day. Some, however, slip the clutches of the Grim Reaper and live forever. They become immortal, either through their actions, the tales they tell, or by turning into the creatures of the night.
Mercedes-Benz has brought all three of these possibilities together in its new eight-minute film - a tale of love, the chance of immortality, and the fangs of a vampire biting into your neck.
Made for its near invulnerable G-Class, which the German auto giant claims is Stronger than Time, the film is a tale of Rimon, an up and coming singer, whose love for an ordinary man called Nathan, infuriates her manager.
“He’s a stranger. He is the enemy,” the David Bowiesque manager tells Rimon.
Rimon is a vampire and Nathan is a human being. As the film goes on, we’re witness to the struggles of love versus those we count on as our very own. We know what happens to Romeo and Juliet, what will happen to Rimon and Nathan?
The film is the brainchild of antoni, the European lead agency for the car division of Mercedes-Benz. Sebastian Strasser has directed it.
As you watch the film, the G-Class plays a quiet role, especially when Rimon makes a decision that changes things forever.