Merino Laminates' new campaign urges consumers to 'Be Different'

Merino Laminates has launched a 360° brand campaign across India, designed by Lowe Lintas. The campaign highlights Merino’s uniquely crafted and aesthetically appealing laminates, emphasising their transformative impact on home interiors. Through various platforms, the campaign aims to showcase the brand’s diverse range of design options available to consumers nationwide.

The brand campaign, ‘Be Different,’ is aimed at inspiring homeowners to transform their spaces to reflect personal style and character.

The film encourages consumers to rethink their choice of laminates, urging them to move beyond standard options toward more visually appealing and unique designs.

Parveen Gupta, chief marketing officer at Merino Group said, “At Merino, we believe in empowering customers to create spaces that are as unique as they are. Our new brand proposition, 'Be Different', embodies our commitment to offering designs that help our customers make unique style statements with confidence through their interior spaces."

The film highlights the Sampada Collection, a laminate range inspired by Indian art and heritage, featuring new designs.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Vasudha Misra, president (Creative), Lowe Lintas said, “As fine dining restaurants speak about produce that’s farm to table; here’s an advertising equivalent that’s perhaps as satisfying - pitch to production projects. Our work on Merino, sailed through the pitch process, post-pitch debriefs, and production changes to arrive delicious and aromatic on screens. Based on a simple myth, it led to an interesting visual device that still makes us smile, even after watching it a thousand times by now.”

The pan-India campaign is now live on all online and offline platforms.