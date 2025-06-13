Meta AI pushes daily discovery with ‘Aaj Kya Karoge?’ campaign

DDB Mudra conceptualised the launch of Meta AI in India, Meta’s new intelligent AI tool, with a campaign inspired by a question every Indian has asked or been asked while navigating the monotony of daily routine – “Aaj kya karoge?”

The team identified a key challenge in AI adoption: it is widely seen only as a utility tool. This limited view, combined with the routine nature of daily life, restricts how users engage with AI's creative potential.

The team used this insight to position Meta AI—integrated into WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram—as more than just a utility. The goal was to show its usefulness in daily life and shift perceptions by highlighting how it can support idea generation and everyday tasks. The campaign encouraged users across India to explore Meta AI’s features and practical benefits.

This thought was brought to life through six geographically targeted films, each telling a mundane yet distinct story across age groups. These relatable narratives sparked curiosity and showed how even the most everyday moments can be made magical with Meta AI.

The campaign extended beyond films to contextual YouTube ads featuring prompts tailored to people’s real-time searches. In Delhi and Lucknow, contextual billboards spoke the local language - capturing the habits and quirks of the city. Additionally, to increase audience connect, twelve influencers from different cities were onboarded to reimagine their everyday with Meta AI. Some used it to simplify tasks, some enhanced connections with it, and some unleashed new possibilities.

Mahima Mathur, creative director, DDB Mudra, talking about the creative process and the approach to the campaign, said, “We didn’t want to introduce Meta AI with the usual fanfare. We wanted India to find it in its own way - in places we already live and love. In a WhatsApp chat. While scrolling through Facebook. In an Instagram group. ‘Aaj kya karoge?’ isn’t just a line. It’s a friendly nudge. An invitation to think a little bigger, try something new, and let Meta AI make it all a little easier, one day at a time.”