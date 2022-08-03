Meta attracts Rs 13.94 crore ad spends in last 90 days from India

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Isha Outreach were India’s largest advertisers on Meta platforms with an ad spent of Rs 1.35 lakh per day.
Meta Ad Library has recently reported Rs 13.9242 crore ad spending in the last 90 days (May 2, 2022 to July 30, 2022) for India alone. The data further shows that spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and his non-profit organisation Isha Outreach is India’s largest advertiser on Meta platforms with a spend of Rs 1.35 lakh per day on an average in the past quarter, followed by micro-blogging platform KOO and OTT player Voot Select.
Additionally, Sadhguru alone has invested Rs 99.24 lakh on Facebook ads, over the past 90 days. Followed by the KOO app with an amount spent of Rs 78.44 lakh, Voot Select with Rs 61.14 lakh, UNICEF with Rs 47.50 lakh and Kutumb with Rs 44.11 lakh.
Following this list were many other mainstream brands like Facebook, Johnson & Johnson, Mint and Meta.
Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp reports data for ads publicly. Apart from this, Meta Ad Library also mentions list of states that are spending the most budgets. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with Rs 1.61 crore amount spend in the last 90 days; followed by Maharashtra spending Rs 1.36 crore, Gujarat spending Rs 1.18 crore, Madhya Pradesh spending Rs 1.02 crore and Karnat aka spending Rs 80.89 lakh.