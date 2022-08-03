Meta attracts Rs 13.94 crore ad spends in last 90 days from India

Meta Ad Library has recently reported Rs 13.9242 crore ad spending in the last 90 days (May 2, 2022 to July 30, 2022) for India alone. The data further shows that spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and his non-profit organisation Isha Outreach is India’s largest advertiser on Meta platforms with a spend of Rs 1.35 lakh per day on an average in the past quarter, followed by micro-blogging platform KOO and OTT player Voot Select.