Meta launches a new campaign with Neena Gupta to raise awareness on online fraud

Meta has launched its anti-scam campaign, Scam Se Bacho, a renewed digital awareness campaign to help people recognise, question, and report common online scams. In partnership with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the initiative features acclaimed actor Neena Gupta and leading digital creators to encourage vigilance and promote safer online practices.

Now in its third edition, Meta’s flagship anti-scam campaign underscores Meta’s efforts to combat digital frauds and scams. Highlighting some of the most prevalent scams types including fake job offers demanding upfront fees, digital arrest scams impersonating government or law enforcement officials, and fraudulent investment schemes promising guaranteed or overnight returns – the campaign film adopts a light-hearted yet cautionary tone, using humor and familiarity to unpack how scams often disguise themselves as opportunity, authority, or urgency.

Featuring Neena Gupta, along with popular creators Sukriti Chaturvedi, Yuvraj Dua, and Shreyas Mendiratta, the film draws from real-world scenarios and everyday conversations to demonstrate the fake urgency, authority, or trust established by scammers – a common pattern across many online frauds. The campaign urges people to question before taking action and to use available safety tools and reporting mechanisms to protect themselves and others.

“Emphasising the need to drive scam awareness in partnership with Meta, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said: “Financial scams are increasingly using digital platforms to mislead individuals through false claims of legitimacy and unrealistic return promises. Citizens must remain vigilant and ensure they engage only with SEBI-registered entities before making any financial investment decisions. Meta’s anti-scam campaign is crucial for public awareness amidst the rising cases of financial fraud. Public awareness Initiatives like these are critical in reducing the impact of such frauds and protecting investor interests and people’s hard earned money.”

Speaking about her association with the campaign, actor, Neena Gupta said, “Scams today don’t always look dangerous – they often sound friendly, urgent and convincing. I’m proud to support Meta’s anti‑scam initiative because awareness is the first step to protecting yourself and your loved ones from online scams. This educational film is a friendly reminder for people to pause, question, and verify before you act – and definitely use Meta’s safety tools that are designed to help you take control of your safety. My hope is that this message reaches millions across India and helps people feel more confident and prepared when faced with suspicious situations.”