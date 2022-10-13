Meta launches its first cross-app brand campaign in India - ‘Where can’t we go together’

‘Where can’t we go together’ is Meta’s new brand platform and will be promoted through digital channels - on Facebook and Instagram, and on off-platform channels too. The campaign will have 4 creatives that will go live in a phased manner across 2 months. The creatives have been conceptualized by DDB Mudra. Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative head, DDB Mudra West, said, “Whoever it is that we are, whatever it is that we love, the power of the collective only makes us better, stronger, more successful, and happier. Exploring the power of people who come together to push each other forward is what our first campaign for Meta is about. The campaign draws from the distinct individual narratives of the three apps and hopes to leave viewers with an optimism-infused belief: 'Where can’t we go together?' Words which bring to life Meta’s conviction of what today is and also what tomorrow will be.