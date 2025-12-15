Meta launches new campaign highlighting one-tap reach for small businesses

Meta has launched a new marketing campaign in India aimed at highlighting how small businesses can use its platforms to reach relevant customers using simple advertising tools.

According to the company, 92% of businesses using Meta platforms in India are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The campaign focuses on demonstrating how features such as Boost Post on Instagram and Facebook can help small businesses expand their reach with minimal effort.

Conceptualised by Talented and produced by Footloose Films, the campaign centres on everyday entrepreneurs including a parlour owner, a mithai shopkeeper, a yoga instructor and a ceramic artist. Through a series of films, it illustrates how reaching the right audience can support business growth.

Arun Srinivas, managing director and country head for Meta in India, said, “Meta Platforms are home to small businesses across the country and more than 92% of businesses using Meta platforms in India are MSMEs. We are the storefront for a disproportionate number of these small businesses and we are deeply committed to driving the right growth opportunities for them. The campaign underscores the importance of reaching out to the relevant customer for the bootstrapped small business community that can be unlocked with the help of Meta’s ad tools and the simple Boost Post feature on Instagram and Facebook.”

Prashant Gopalakrishnan, founding partner at Talented adds: “Every Indian has that one beloved discovery - a mithai shop tucked inside a gully, a thrift store only locals know about, a home baker whose cakes taste like childhood nostalgia. For years, these gems have been the best-kept secrets of only a few. With Meta’s Boost feature on Instagram and Facebook, that changes. Now every small business owner can put their craft in front of the people who’ve been waiting to discover them. We may not be able to gatekeep our favourite local businesses anymore - and honestly, that’s a great thing for India.”

Indrashish Mukherjee, director at Footloose Films, said, “The insight on this ad came paired with a really interesting creative device. Of pairing absolute opposites in a small business owner and the wrong target audience that their ad might reach. We decided to dial up the absurdity of this premise. And in showcasing these very wrong people, it looks like we ended up making the right ads”.

The campaign also highlights Meta’s broader suite of tools, including Reels, messaging surfaces, AI-powered Advantage+ solutions and generative AI creative features, which the company says have helped small businesses grow on its platforms.

As part of the initiative, Meta is partnering with over 30 creators, many of whom are also entrepreneurs using Meta platforms to build their businesses.

The campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms nationwide.