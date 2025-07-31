Meta sees $46.56 billion in ad sales for Q2 FY25

Meta posted revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, marking a 22% jump from the same period last year. Advertising remained the primary driver, bringing in $46.56 billion.

The company saw an 11% year-on-year rise in ad impressions across its Family of Apps- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, alongside a 9% increase in the average price per ad. The uptick highlights the company’s continued ad momentum, supported by a growing user base. Daily active people (DAP) reached 3.48 billion in June 2025, up 6% from the same period last year.

For the third quarter, Meta expects revenue to land between $47.5 billion and $50.5 billion, well above analysts’ forecast of $46.14 billion. The company is also ramping up its investments in AI and infrastructure, with planned capital expenditures for 2025 estimated between $66 billion and $72 billion, signalling continued efforts to strengthen its advertising platform.

Despite solid quarterly performance, Meta flagged possible risks in Europe stemming from regulatory pressure tied to the Digital Markets Act. The company is in talks with the European Commission over its Less Personalised Ads option, which could affect both user engagement and ad revenue in the region. Europe contributed 16% to Meta’s overall revenue in 2024, making it a key market to watch heading into Q3 2025.