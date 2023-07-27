Meta's Q2 results beats estimates; ad revenue increases by 32% year-on-year

Meta CFO Susan Li says, the company's losses may increase as they continue to invest towards VR. "We expect third quarter 2023 total revenue to be in the range of $32-34.5 billion. Our guidance assumes a foreign currency tailwind of approximately 3% to year-over-year total revenue growth in the third quarter, based on current exchange rates. We anticipate our full-year 2023 total expenses will be in the range of $88-91 billion, increased from our prior range of $86-90 billion due to legal-related expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2023. This outlook includes approximately $4 billion of restructuring costs related to facilities consolidation charges and severance and other personnel costs. We expect Reality Labs operating losses to increase year-over-year in 2023."