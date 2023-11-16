Metro Brands' FitFlop launches 'For People Who Move' campaign with Akhil Akkineni showcasing inspiring stories of individuals

“With the narrative of ‘For People Who Move’, we want to narrate stories of icons who move the world forward in their extraordinary ways and broke through boundaries. We hope this campaign inspires people to be on the move, challenge limits and forge new paths. Whether you move behind the scenes with courage, defy all odds, steer important conversations, or preserve a legacy, FitFlop provides you with footwear that blends comfort and style seamlessly. FitFlop’s footwear range is not only fashion forward but also engineered with technology to provide exceptional comfort for those who are constantly on the move.” said Deepika Deepti, Senior VP Marketing at Metro Brands.