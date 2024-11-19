METRO Shoes’ new film highlights modern man’s role

This International Men’s Day, METRO Shoes launched a digital campaign highlighting men’s contributions to everyday moments and their willingness to do more.

The new METRO Shoes campaign builds on the previous Father’s Day ad by not only celebrating men’s contributions but also encouraging the normalization of their role in everyday moments. It highlights the Modern Man’s efforts in various aspects of life, showing how appreciation motivates him to take on bigger responsibilities. The film features relatable moments, such as a man receiving praise from his parents during Diwali and a colleague acknowledging his help in dropping her home. It emphasises the man’s desire for recognition and trust in handling more significant roles.